 "Born Normally, Prematurely, Or Through Surgery?" Mumbai's Pre-School Application Form Asks Invasive Question, Parents Outraged
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation"Born Normally, Prematurely, Or Through Surgery?" Mumbai's Pre-School Application Form Asks Invasive Question, Parents Outraged

"Born Normally, Prematurely, Or Through Surgery?" Mumbai's Pre-School Application Form Asks Invasive Question, Parents Outraged

Parents are questioning the relevance and necessity of such personal information, calling for greater sensitivity and respect for privacy in the schooling system.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
X

A recent social media post has gone viral, revealing the shocking and insensitive questions asked in a Mumbai pre-school's application form. A screenshot of a form, shared by user @iimcomic on X, has sparked outrage among parents and netizens, with over 259,000 views at the time of publishing.

The application form asks parents to specify how their child was born, with options including:

- Born normally

- Premature birth

FPJ Shorts
"Born Normally, Prematurely, Or Through Surgery?" Mumbai's Pre-School Application Form Asks Invasive Question, Parents Outraged
Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green
Sensex & Nifty Hit Record High; Markets Bloom In Green
Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here
Spicejet Under 'Enhanced Surveillance' Yet Again: How Does This Affect Passengers? Check Here
India At Paris Paralympics Day 2 Schedule: Avani Lekhara To Begin Title Defence; Preethi Pal Eye Medal
India At Paris Paralympics Day 2 Schedule: Avani Lekhara To Begin Title Defence; Preethi Pal Eye Medal

- Born through surgery

"If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Pre-School," read the caption.

Read the post below:

While the name of the school is not mentioned, parents are questioning the relevance and necessity of such personal information, especially for a pre-school application.

Many have expressed shock and disappointment at the school's invasive inquiry, wondering how this information could possibly impact their child's admission or education.

"What if it's adopted?" asked one user, highlighting the lack of consideration for non-traditional family structures.

While another user sarcastically suggested additional options, including:

"4. Surrogate

5. Adopted

6. God gifted

7. Not sure

8. Prefer not to say

Anything else missing?"

Read Also
School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral
article-image

A parent even shared a personal anecdote, revealing, "My friend told me she had to send her CV to the school authorities for her kid's admission to pre-school. My mind was blown to bits."

The post has sparked a heated debate, with many calling for greater sensitivity and respect for privacy in the schooling system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"Born Normally, Prematurely, Or Through Surgery?" Mumbai's Pre-School Application Form Asks Invasive...

Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals...

Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals...

MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Recruitment Admit Cards OUT; Exam Date Inside!

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Recruitment Admit Cards OUT; Exam Date Inside!