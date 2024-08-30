X

A recent social media post has gone viral, revealing the shocking and insensitive questions asked in a Mumbai pre-school's application form. A screenshot of a form, shared by user @iimcomic on X, has sparked outrage among parents and netizens, with over 259,000 views at the time of publishing.

The application form asks parents to specify how their child was born, with options including:

- Born normally

- Premature birth

- Born through surgery

"If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Pre-School," read the caption.

Read the post below:

If you don’t know how insane the schooling scene in Mumbai is, take a look at the kind of questions that get asked in the application form. This one’s for a Pre-School 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p4Mhvjlrv3 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) August 29, 2024

While the name of the school is not mentioned, parents are questioning the relevance and necessity of such personal information, especially for a pre-school application.

Many have expressed shock and disappointment at the school's invasive inquiry, wondering how this information could possibly impact their child's admission or education.

"What if it's adopted?" asked one user, highlighting the lack of consideration for non-traditional family structures.

While another user sarcastically suggested additional options, including:

"4. Surrogate

5. Adopted

6. God gifted

7. Not sure

8. Prefer not to say

Anything else missing?"

Read Also School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral

A parent even shared a personal anecdote, revealing, "My friend told me she had to send her CV to the school authorities for her kid's admission to pre-school. My mind was blown to bits."

The post has sparked a heated debate, with many calling for greater sensitivity and respect for privacy in the schooling system.