Bombay Scottish wins First Mumbai Debate Championship

Arvind Iyengar from Bombay Scottish School, Powai was announced the winner of the championship in the first first-ever Mumbai Debate Championship held between October 10th and November 18. The debate was organized by ZEE Entertainment for school students, and moderated by Kunal Vijaykar Rang Mandir Auditorium at Mumbai.

Kaamya Karthien from Navy Children School, Colaba was declared the 1st Runner-up of the competition. Around 350 students from over 150 schools across Mumbai had participated in the competition. This was the first time that the city has witnessed a debate championship at such a grand scale. Arvind, the winner of the championship, besides winning the prize money, has also been presented with an opportunity to participate and represent India in the World School Debating Championship taking place in 2022.

Ms. Jane Kotian, Principal of Bombay Scottish School, Powai expressed, "I am extremely proud of Arvind Iyengar, He always displays his potentials and exceeds in every field he gets into. He possesses this trait of being an excellent debater and conversationalist."

"I'm elated and so happy, but I did not think of it much as my Board exams were approaching. I just gave my best and yes, I will try to implement everything that I have learned in the last two days of the competition for further opportunities,' said Arvind Iyengar while speaking to media.

The competition was scheduled in four phases with the first two phases comprising evaluation through written submissions and then an evaluation of speech videos submitted by the students. The top 32 students selected from the video round competed in a zonal championship knockout round in phase three from where the top two students from each zone were selected for the final round. The last phase involved the city championship quarterfinal, semi-finals, and ultimately the final battle.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:24 PM IST