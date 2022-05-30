Bombay HC rules in favor of students; Universities to conduct uniform exams

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Bombay High Court saw a plea moved by a law student seeking uniformity in examination patterns and timely declaration of results by Maharashtra universities. The plea was heard today before a bench of Justices Milind Jadhav and Abhay Ahuja. The court ruled in favor of the students and directed the university to follow uniform a mode of exam. The students were also asked to submit a representation to the govt and govt to decide.

Balusha Bhasal, a first-year law student, co-filed the petition with a social worker who had been approached by 10 other students with the same concerns. The plea was represented by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

The plea was raised as different universities were conducting their individual exams with different patterns and schedules, making it difficult for the students.

The petitioners pointed out that this two-day gap between the examinations prolonged the schedule and made things worse for those students who wished to study abroad. There was also an acute lack of uniformity as the universities followed their own timetables.

The plea highlighted the unfairness competing students would face if MCQ-based examination and descriptive type of examination were placed on the same footing.

The students prayed for a uniform pattern of examination as well as the uniform pattern of the academic calendars across the State.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bombay HC to hear student plea on uniform exam pattern tomorrow