Bombay HC Directs DY Patil College to Return Original Certificates of 3 Students

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently directed the DY Patil Medical college, Kolhapur, to return the original certificates of three students by July 10 and rapped the institute for failing to send a representative or have itself represented by a lawyer.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, on June 28, observed: "It is not just regrettable but a matter of concern that a college believes that no court can compel it to attend or act in a certain manner."

On June 15, the HC had issued notice to the institute. Despite that there was no lawyer to argue on behalf of the institute on June 28. The bench then directed DY Patil Medical College, a deemed university, to return by July 10, to three students their original certificates including MBBS marksheets, degree certificates for their PG admissions.

The Bombay High court was hearing a petition filed by three students seeking direction to the institute to return their documents. The court notes that a notification was issue by the state in May 2018 which disallowed private colleges from demanding that students serve out a mandatory service bond on completion of their medical studies. It further noted that the institute was wrongly withholding original documents when they sought to leave.

“DY Patil College obviously does not think it is necessary to respond to notices issued by the court or to remain present," said the court. It further added that if the college fails to remain present despite notice “it will not be permitted to complain that it was not heard".

The plea claimed that the institute has not issued the original post graduate certificates and marksheets since May 2022. Counsel for the University Grants Commission (UGC) said it had issued instructions in 2018 that colleges recognised by it as universities or deemed universities could not retain original certificates submitted at the time of admission.

Considering the UGC notification, the high court asked as to how DY Patil College can “conduct itself in this fashion”. It then directed the institute to hand over the original documents and kept the matter for hearing on July 17.