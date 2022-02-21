Board Exams for junior classes postponed, parents still concerned

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that there will be no Board Examinations for both CBSE and Haryana Board for class 5th and 8th this year. However, they will be held again from the next session.

Students were earlier anxious about taking offline Board Examinations. Despite the Minister's announcement, students and parents are still concerned about the exams in the future and are debating on Twitter.

Shweta Vohra Manchanda on Twitter wrote, "Concern remains unaddressed as children will still have to face board exams in class 5 & 8. We need a solution for all the children in Haryana, not just the students of class 8 this year."

Another Twitter user, Rachita Sidhu, has a similar say on the subject. She said that students of the 5th and 8th standard won't be able to handle Board Exams.

"Please reconsider Board Exams for 5th and 8th for other years too. It's too much for kids to handle boards at such a young age," she said. (SIC)

Pradeep Rawat, the founder of a company called WeUnitedParents, said, "Now to put small children of 5th & 8th under the pressure of Board Exams is simply non-believable!"

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:42 PM IST