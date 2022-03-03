Board Exams 2022: CGBSE 10th Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week

Exams for class 10 will start on Thursday (March 3), according to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). On all test days, the class 10 exam will be held in one shift between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Students must arrive at the exam centre by 9 a.m.

Aside from Chhattisgarh, the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will conduct its HSC class 12 exam from March 4, while the SSC class 10 exam is scheduled for March 15. To appear in their board exams, students must follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines. Without a face mask and hand sanitizer, they will not be allowed to enter the exam rooms.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has yet to announce the results of the term 1 exam, the term 2 exam will be held on April 26.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:35 PM IST