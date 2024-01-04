BMC Reverses Aarey School Timing Change Amidst Parental And Political Opposition

File (Representative Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to uphold the existing timings for the Aarey Municipal School Complex (AMSC) after facing strong objections from concerned parents. Just two weeks ago, the civic body had proposed altering the school timings, aiming to prioritize student safety in an area frequented by leopards.

Parental concerns and political intervention

Parents swiftly raised concerns about potential traffic disruptions during peak office hours if schools were to start at 10:30 am. Responding to these apprehensions, Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar wrote a letter to the BMC administrative officer of the ward, urging a reevaluation. The BMC has officially rescinded its decision, citing parental feedback and the anticipated traffic challenges during the proposed hours, according to the Hindustan Times reports.

Parent activist Anandray Mogha expressed reservations about the altered timings, emphasizing the convenience of the previous schedule for the residents of the Aarey colony and various padas. He suggested that if any change were necessary, the start of classes should not extend beyond 8 am. Mogha highlighted potential traffic issues during peak morning office hours and pointed out the impact on the transportation system, as the proposed changes would clash with the operational hours of the designated BEST buses for students.

Educational implications and quality concerns

Beyond traffic concerns, Mogha argued that condensing the school day into a single six-hour session would adversely affect class management and the overall quality of education. “To manage all the classes in 10 hours is easier than to manage them in six hours,” he remarked, underscoring the multifaceted challenges faced by the educational community in the Aarey Municipal School Complex. The reversal of the decision comes as a relief for parents and educators, highlighting the importance of community input in shaping educational policies as mentioned in HT reports.