BJP seeks justice for death of school student, calls for CBI probe

BJP-Tamil Nadu demanded a CBI probe into the suicide of a plus-two girl student in Thanjavur last week, as well as legislation for anti-conversion laws to prevent forcible conversions in the state.

Party leader and co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu, P Sudhakar Reddy, insisted that a CBI inquiry into the forceful conversion attempt which led to the suicide of the minor girl, alone, would render justice to the juvenile and her family. The party members led by state chief K Annamalai launched a day-long fast agitation at Valluvar Kottam here pressing the demand and also seeking compensation to the girl's parents.

"We are not politicizing the issue. We want justice to the girl who was forced to commit suicide and her to parents," Annamalai said at the agitation. A day ago, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appealed to the people not to politicize school students' suicide and claimed that an inquiry in all aspects is apace.

The BJP however contended that the real culprits who abetted the teenager's suicide ought to be brought to book. The 17-year-old girl of a missionary school in Thanjavur consumed poison on January 9 and died on January 19. Based on her declaration, the Thirukattupalli police arrested and remanded the school hostel warden. Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, senior leaders: H Raja, C P Radhakrishnan, Karu Nagarajan, and the members of the BJP Mahila Morcha, too, participated in the agitation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:22 PM IST