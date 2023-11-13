BIZZARE: Odisha Students Shut Down School, Do Sit In Protest Over Lack Of Teachers

152 students are being taught by just two teachers in three classes | Representative Image

Kangeila Janata Upper Primary School in the Kamakhyanagar block of the Dhenkanal district is still beset by a teacher shortage. Students and their guardians, who had been frustrated for a long time by obstacles in their academic progress, locked up the school gate on Monday and began a sit-in protest, calling for the immediate appointment of teachers, as reported by Odisha tv.

152 students are being taught by just two teachers in three classes, despite the fact that the school employs three teachers. In addition, one of the three is in charge of the CRCC position.

The school had four teachers up until a few days ago when one of them was moved. Students claimed that because two teachers are having trouble keeping things together, their academic performance has suffered greatly.

The staff shortage has reportedly been communicated to the block education officer (BEO) multiple times, but nothing has allegedly been done as a result, causing the students and their guardians to launch an agitation. It has been advised to the students that they should not stop protesting until their demands are fulfilled.

Student and Parents Views

Laxmipriya Lenka, a student, told Odisha Tv, “We have 152 students in class 6th, 7th and 8th, but two teachers have been struggling to look after our studies. As a result, our studies are hampered. We demand the appointment of more teachers in the school for hassle-free teaching.”

Expressing concerns over the future of their wards, Sasmita Rout, a guardian, lamented, “A headmaster and an assistant teacher are now looking after 152 students. As studies are affected due to teaching staff shortages, students are not faring well in examinations. We appeal to the higher authorities to appoint more teachers for smooth teaching.”

However, no comments have been received from the BEO.

