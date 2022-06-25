e-Paper Get App

BITSAT to release Admit cards today on bitsadmission.com.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Today, June 25, the admit card for the 2022 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) will be released. The BITSAT admit card will be made available on the official website, bitsadmission.com, by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani. Candidates will need to submit their application number and password in order to access their BITSAT hall ticket 2022. Only applicants who successfully reserved a place for BITSAT 2022 are qualified to download the BITSAT admission card.

The information on the BITSAT admit card for 2022 will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam slots, exam site, time, and instructions.

How to Download the BITSAT Admit Card for 2022

  1. Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com, and click the link for the admit card.

  2. Your application number and password must be entered.

  3. On the screen, the BITSAT admit card will appear.

  4. Take a printout of it after downloading it for your records.

