BITSAT direct admission 2022 registrations begin; here's how to apply

The registration period for BITSAT 2022 direct admission has begun at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani. Board toppers from all around India are asked to apply for admission to BITS' integrated first degree programmes. At bitsadmission.com, the official website, candidates can register online. The BITSAT direct admission application form must be submitted by August 31.

Aspirants who have topped their respective board exams in PCM and PCB streams are eligible to apply for BITS Pilani direct admissions. The candidates have to fill in personal details, Class 10, 12 subject wise marks, programmes details in the BITS Pilani direct admission application form. Candidates are suggested to enter the details in the BITSAT application form carefully as they will not be able to make any further changes after submitting the form. The BITSAT direct admission 2022 application fee is Rs 1,000.

Here are the dates for BITSAT Direct Admission 2022:

BITSAT direct admission applications start date -August 12, 202

Last date to submit online application - August 31, 2022 (by 5 pm)

BITSAT direct admission 2022 exam date - To be notified soon

BITSAT direct admission 2022 application: Here's how to apply:

Visit bitsadmission.com to access the BITS website.

Select the link for "BITS Pilani Direct Admission 2022."

Fill out the application form after carefully reading the instructions.

Upload the required paperwork and make the application fee payment.

Print off the confirmation page for your records after downloading it.

The BITSAT direct admission entrance exam will be administered by BITS Pilani online using a computer. Candidates will be admitted based solely on their merit. The candidate's BITSAT rank will be determined by their admission exam score.

