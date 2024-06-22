BITSAT 2024 Session 2 Admit Card OUT; Check How To Download | Representational pic

The second session of the BITSAT 2024 Admit Card has been released by Birla Institute of Technology & Science. Candidates can download the admit card from bitsadmission.com, the official BITSAT website, if they plan to appear for the BITSAT 2024 Admit Card for Session 2.

Only those who have a hall ticket will be permitted entry into the testing facilities.

How to download?

-Go to bitsadmission.com, the official BITSAT website.

-Select the link for the Session 2 BITSAT 2024 Admit Card that is accessible from the homepage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-It will show your admit card on the screen.

-Examine and save the admit card.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Read Also TN HSC 1st Year Supply Exam Admit Cards To Release Soon; Exam In July 2024

The second online test session for BITSAT 2024 will take place from June 24 to June 28, 2024. The test will last three hours and consist of four sections: English proficiency and logical reasoning, mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry, and physical science. In total, 130 questions will be asked.

Exam Pattern

The BITSAT 2024 exam will be administered via computer-based online testing. The 2024 BITSAT paper will be offered in English. BITSAT 2024 will run for three hours. There will be 130 questions in the BITSAT 2024. The BITSAT 2024 test is divided into four sections. Thirty questions in Part 2 are on Chemistry, and thirty questions in Part 1 are on Physics. Ten questions on English language skills and twenty questions on logical reasoning make up Part 3. There are forty maths questions in Part 4. Candidates will receive three points for every right response, with one point being subtracted for each wrong answer.