BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card today, here's how to download at bitsadmission.com

The BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam will be released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani today, July 31. The BITSAT 2022 admit card is available for download on the official website bitsadmission.com. Candidates must enter their application number and password in order to download their BITSAT 2022 hall ticket.

The name, roll number, exam slots, location, time, and instructions are all provided on the admit card.

Here's how to download admit card:

Visit the official website- bitsadmission.com

Select the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."

Enter your application number and password.

The BITSAT admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The second BITSAT session exam will be conducted online from August 3 to August 7. The first shift of BITSAT 2022 will run from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. For admission into all of the institute's undergraduate programmes, the exam is conducted.

