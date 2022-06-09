BITSAT 2022 application correction process begins, know more

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has begun the correction of Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 application forms today, June 8, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com.

On June 12, 2022, the window correction facility will close.

Here's how to correct:

1) Go to the official website — bitsadmission.com.

2) Select the link that reads ‘corrections in application form 2022’.

3) Enter the login credentials.

4) On the registered phone number, candidates will receive an OTP. Candidates can make changes to their application form after entering the OTP.

5) Review the edited form and click the submit button.

During the edit window, candidates can correct any errors they find in their completed application form. They are unable to change or modify their registered email address or phone number. The application fee for male candidates will be Rs 3,400, while female candidates will pay Rs 2,900.

Those who pass the BITS Admission Test 2022 will be able to enroll in BE, BPharm, and MSc programmes.

Read Also Like JEE, BITSAT to be held twice a year