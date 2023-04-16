 Biographies of 4 sportsmen, including Milkha Singh, now in class 9, 10 textbooks: Punjab minister
Life stories of four great players will be taught to school students in Punjab as part of the syllabus to motivate them to excel in the field of sports, said Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said biographies of four sportspersons have been inserted in the textbooks of physical education | Official

CHANDIGARH: Life stories of four great players including hockey icon Balbir Singh Senior and legendary athlete Milkha Singh will be taught to school students in Punjab as part of syllabus to motivate them to excel in the field of sports. It was stated by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, according to an official statement.

Besides Balbir Singh Senior and Milkha Singh, the life stories of Asian Champion Boxer Kaur Singh and the country's first Arjuna awardee Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa have been included in the textbooks of physical education of classes 9 and 10. "In consonance with the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to boost the sports culture in the state and to make Punjab a leader in sports arena, the school education department has made biographies of great sons of soil, a part of syllabus," said Bains.

The minister said this time the brief biographies of four great sportsmen of Punjab have been inserted in the textbooks of physical education. "Our great players proved their skills in every field especially in sports and these biographies will motivate younger generations to realise their dreams with grit and glory," he added.

