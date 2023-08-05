Bill on Ethics Education to Yoga Practice in Schools Among Private Member Bills in Parliament

Law on Ethics Education to Yoga Practice in Schools Among Private Member Bills in Parliament | Representative Image

New Delhi: A slew of private member bills, including one introduced by actor-turned-politician BJP MP Ravi Kishan for making teaching of moral ethics in educational institutions compulsory, were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.



Other significant bills that were introduced included Congress' Hibi Eden's proposed legislation to provide the right to paid leave during the period of menstruation for working women, menstrual leave for female students and free access to menstrual health products including menstrual cups, tampons and sanitary pads.



While BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar introduced a bill to provide for compulsory yoga practice from primary to senior secondary level in all the schools and other education institutions throughout the country, another BJP MP Bhola Singh introduced a bill to provide for compulsory teaching and practice of Bhagavad Gita in educational institutions.



Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor introduced The High Court of Kerala (Establishment of a Permanent Bench in Thiruvananthapuram) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Friday.



Later, in a tweet, Tharoor said, "For a long time, there has been a demand for the establishment of a permanent Bench of the Kerala High Court at the State Capital. The state itself is a principal litigant in many of the cases. Given the considerable expenditure incurred by the state govt on account of travelling allowance & leave allowance for officials travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam (the sole seat of the Court), it is imperative that justice must be easily accessible to litigants and witnesses, & the exchequer saved crores each year."



Tharoor also introduced 'The Healthcare Personnel and Healthcare Institutions (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.



In a tweet, he said, "On May 10, 2023, Dr Vandana Das, a young doctor driven by a commitment to serve humanity, tragically lost her life at the hands of a patient she was caring for in the emergency room. While recognising that nothing would bring back their only child, I had pledged to her parents that her death would not be in vain. She is not alone: It is currently estimated that 75% of doctors face physical &verbal abuse during their service. No doctor should have to fear for their safety while fulfilling their duty."



RSP MP N K Premchandran introduced the Journalist (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to the Property) Bill, 2022.



Kishan's bill stated that the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette specify, that "moral ethics shall be taught as a compulsory subject in all educational institutions from such class onwards as may be determined by the central government on the recommendation of the Advisory Council".



"The appropriate government shall, immediately after issuance of the notification under section 3, issue directions for compulsory teaching of moral ethics in educational institutions within its jurisdiction," the bill stated.



YSR Congress MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu introduced a bill to provide temporary benefits to the terminated employees including payment of unemployment allowance, medical expenses for a certain period after termination of service and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.



Several other MPs also introduced private members bills.

