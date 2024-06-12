Bihar's EOU Investigation Into NEET 'Paper Leak' Stuck As NTA Not 'Sharing' Information | Freepik Image

Patna: Bihar Police`s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Tuesday accused National Testing Agency (NTA) of not cooperating with it in the investigation into the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper.

The NEET-UG was conducted on May 5 while its result was declared on June 4. The undergraduate medical entrance examination was conducted in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad.

ADG (EOU) N H Khan said that the state's investigating agency had sought certain details from the NTA in view of the alleged paper leak but the latter did not share details. “We are sending a reminder to the NTA so that our investigation into the alleged paper leak can progress,” he added.



He said that EOU had requested the NTA to provide reference question papers to compare with the recovered burnt question papers for further forensic analysis. The burnt question papers were recovered from an examination centre.

As many as 13 people including four examinees have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged paper leak. These arrests were made on May 7 and 8. Others who were arrested included three question paper setters, two associates of theirs, the fathers of two examinees, the mother of an examinee and a driver. Similarly, one of those arrested, identified as Nitish Kumar of Gaya, has previously been arrested in connection with a Bihar PSC TRE-3 paper leak case from Hazaribagh while another nabbed person is a serving junior engineer with the state government.

After taking charge of the investigation into the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG, EOU constituted an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an SP-rank IPS official. EOU had seized “admit cards, post-dated cheques, and certificates” from “members of the organised gang arrested in this case” earlier this month. At that time too, NTA had refuted the allegations that the question paper was leaked. Recovery of the post-dated cheques hinted at the money being paid by candidates to an organised gang, sources added.

A student Ayush said that his rank in the test declined remarkably this year in comparison to last year's even when marks obtained in both tests were close. “With cut off rising so high, I am scared whether I will get a government medical college,” he remarked.

Besides allegations of NEET question paper leaks, the test is mired in the controversy for other reasons like 67 students scoring perfect marks getting 720, students scoring 718, 719 marks which is not possible due to the NEET marking scheme and releasing NEET-UG results 10 days earlier on June 4, same day when LS poll results were announced and numerous NEET toppers are from the same examination centre.