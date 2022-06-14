e-Paper Get App

Bihar to not conduct STET exam with immediate effect ; Here’s why

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
The Bihar government said, on Tuesday, that the STET Exam 2022 will not be held with immediate effect. In a letter to the Bihar School Examination Committee, the Bihar Primary Education Director stated that because the Centre is frequently offering CTET exams, the department has decided not to organise the STET exam in 2022.

As the Central government conducts the Central Teachers Eligibility Test, the Bihar government felt that there’s no need for a Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately organised by the state.

According to a letter from the Bihar Primary Education Director, the decision would be made after the need-based Teacher Eligibility Test is completed.

