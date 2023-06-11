Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Commerce 2022 result today, June 11. Candidates can check the Bihar STET results on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their Bihar STET Commerce results using their User ID and password.
Direct link to check Bihar STET result 2023
Bihar STET 2023 results: Know how to check
Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com
On the homepage, click on the “Result of STET Commerce 2022”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Your Bihar STET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out for future reference.
