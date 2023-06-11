Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

Bihar STET Commerce 2022 Result | Representational pic

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Commerce 2022 result today, June 11. Candidates can check the Bihar STET results on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their Bihar STET Commerce results using their User ID and password.

Direct link to check Bihar STET result 2023

Bihar STET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the “Result of STET Commerce 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Your Bihar STET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out for future reference.