 Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

Candidates can check the Bihar STET results on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Bihar STET Commerce 2022 Result | Representational pic

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) Commerce 2022 result today, June 11. Candidates can check the Bihar STET results on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their Bihar STET Commerce results using their User ID and password.

Direct link to check Bihar STET result 2023

Read Also
CUET PG 2023: Students Claim Received Admit Card After Exam Was Over, NTA Says Trick To Get Second...
article-image

Bihar STET 2023 results: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

  • On the homepage, click on the “Result of STET Commerce 2022”

  • A new page will be displayed on the screen

  • Key in your login details

  • Your Bihar STET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the print out for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

Bihar STET Commerce Result 2022 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023: Students Claim Received Admit Card After Exam Was Over, NTA Says Trick To Get Second...

CUET PG 2023: Students Claim Received Admit Card After Exam Was Over, NTA Says Trick To Get Second...

NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

NEET UG Result 2023, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Here For Latest Update

Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave

Jharkhand: Schools To Be Shut For 3 Days From Tomorrow Due To Heat Wave

Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools

Assam: Olympic Values Education Programme Implemented in 250 Government & Private Schools