Bihar STET 2024 Dummy Admit Card Release On January 12: Step-By-Step Guide To Download

Bihar School Examination Board is set to release the dummy admit cards for the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on January 12, providing candidates with a crucial opportunity to verify and rectify any errors in their application details. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the dummy admit card:

Release Date:

Dummy admit cards for Bihar STET 2024 will be available for download starting January 12.

Correction Window:

The correction window for errors in the application form and dummy admit card download will remain open from January 12 to January 17, 2024.

Last Amendment Opportunity:

Candidates are strongly advised to utilize this window for correcting any errors made during the application process. The official website emphasizes that this will be the final opportunity for amendments, and no further requests will be entertained.

Payment Deadline:

Candidates who registered before January 7, 2024, have until January 10, 2024, to make payments through the portal.

How to Download Bihar STET 2024 Dummy Admit Card:

Visit the official website at www.bsebstet2024.com.

On the homepage, locate and click on the "Admit Card" link.

Input your login details (credentials used during the application process).

Download the dummy admit card once logged in.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Additional Information:

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website at www.bsebstet2024.com for more details and updates related to Bihar STET 2024.