Bihar STET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To January 7, 2024 | Pixabay

The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 application deadline has been extended to January 7, 2024, providing applicants with an additional window for submission beyond the original cutoff date of January 2, 2024.

Following the application process, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections in their application forms and download the dummy admit card, with access to the portal opening after January 7, 2024.

It is crucial for candidates to note that corrections in the application form and the download of the dummy admit card must be completed within the specified dates, and there will be no further extension for this purpose.

To successfully pass the Bihar STET 2024 exam, general category candidates are required to attain a minimum of 50 per cent marks, while backward class candidates need to score at least 45.5 per cent.

For those interested in applying, the following steps can be followed:

Visit the official Bihar STET website at bsebstet2024.com.

Select the application link.

Click on the "Register new candidate" option.

Complete the registration form.

Log in to the registered user section and fill out the application form.

Upload a scanned copy of the photograph and signature.

Proceed to make the payment.

The application fees for Bihar STET 2024 are as follows:

For a single paper:

General/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section: ₹960

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped: ₹760

For both papers:

General/Backward Class/Economically Weaker Section: ₹1,440

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped: ₹1,140

The Bihar STET 2024 exam, with a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, is scheduled to take place between March 1 and March 20. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to adhere to the revised deadlines and stay updated on the examination schedule.