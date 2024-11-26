Bihar: State Health Society Invites Applications For 2,616 Ayush Doctors Post; Check Eligibility, Application Fees Here |

Bihar's State Health Society is accepting applications for the position of Ayush Doctor. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at shs.bihar.gov.in, the official website of SHS, Bihar. The organisation will hire 2616 Ayush Doctors as a result of this recruitment campaign.

On December 1, 2024, the registration period will open, and it will end on December 21, 2024.

Official notification

Dates:

Starting date for Online application: 01/12/2024

Closing Date for Online application: 21/12/2024

Last Date payment of Fee: 21/12/2024

Vacancy Details:

Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic): 1411 posts

Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic): 706 posts

Ayush Doctor (Unani): 502 posts

Application fees:

For UR, EWS, BC, and EBC Male Candidates: ₹500

For UR, EWS, BC, and EBC Female Candidates: ₹250

For SC/ST (Bihar Domicile) and PwBD Candidates (Male and Female): ₹250

Eligibility criteria:

An AYUSH doctor (ayurvedic) must hold a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from an accredited university listed on the Indian Medical Central Council's schedule in New Delhi.



A Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S.) degree from an accredited university that is listed on the Central Homoeopathic Council's schedule in New Delhi is required of an AYUSH doctor (homoeopathic).



AYUSH Doctor (Unani), a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree from an accredited university listed on the Indian Medical Central Council's schedule in New Delhi.

Age eligibility:

Post Name: AYUSH Doctor (Ayurvedic)

Age Limit:

21-37 years for EWS

21-40 years for BC/OBC

21-40 years for EWS Female

21-42 years for SC/ST (as of 1st Oct 2024)

Post Name: AYUSH Doctor (Homeopathic)

Age Limit:

21-37 years for EWS

21-40 years for BC/OBC

21-40 years for EWS Female

21-42 years for SC/ST (as of 1st Oct 2024)

Post Name: AYUSH Doctor (Unani)

Age Limit:

21-37 years for EWS

21-40 years for BC/OBC

21-40 years for EWS Female

21-42 years for SC/ST (as of 1st Oct 2024)

Pay Scale: ₹32,000

Selection process:

A computer-based test for 100 marks will be part of the selection process. Those who pass the CBT must show up for the document verification procedure.