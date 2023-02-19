Bihar: Real-life wonder woman! 22-year-old appears for Class 10 exam hours after childbirth

Rukmini Kumar |

Patna: A 22-year-old woman in Bihar grabbed headlines this week for a rather inspirational story that also highlights poor resources at hand for women in the state.

The woman, Rukmini Kumar, gave birth to a baby boy a few days hours after which she appeared for the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Class 10 exam.

Kumar, who went in an ambulance to the exam centre, is a student at a government school in Banka and had her Science paper on the same day.

Rukmini, who expressed that she wants to set an example for her son in terms of the determination she displayed, was urged by doctors and family members to take rest after but didn't pay heed to their requests.

"There had been some discomfort since Tuesday when I had written my Maths paper. I was excited about the Science paper which was scheduled the next day. But, I had to be rushed to the hospital late in the night. At 6 am, my son was born," said Rukmini, while talking to reporters.

District Education Officer, Pawan Kumar, told PTI that Rukmini, who is a scheduled caste woman, has become an inspiration for everybody.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)