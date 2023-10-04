Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 | Pixabay

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will start the registration process for the recruitment of Bihar Police sub-inspector posts on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The application process will start from tomorrow, October 5. Meanwhile the last date to fill the application form is November 5.

Bihar Police SI 2023 vacancies

The commission is conducting the Bihar Police SI 2023 exam for filling 1,275 posts.

The BPSSC will hold the recruitment process of 441 posts of unreserved category, 275 of SC category, 16 for ST category, 238 for EBC category, 107 for OBC category, 82 posts for backward class (female), 111 for Economic Weaker Sections and five for transgenders.

Eligibility criteria for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023:

Candidates should have completed bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Aspirants belonging to unreserved category should be in the age group 20 to 37 years.

Female candidates and those belonging from OBC and EBC categories should be in the age group 20 to 40 years. For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories the maximum age will be 42 years.

Exam Pattern for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023:

There will be a total of 100 questions on general knowledge and resolution of issues and they will have two hours to attempt all the questions.

For each correct answer two marks will be awarded.

The candidates will have to get at least 30% marks to qualify the paper 1.

Bihar Police SI 2023 mains exam:

This Paper will have two papers:

First paper will be Hindi and have 100 marks of two marks each.

Second paper will have questions related to current affairs, science, mathematics, Indian history, reasoning, geography and political science. This will also have 100 questions of two marks.

