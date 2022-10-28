Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022: Here's how to Check

Excise & Registration Department Govt. of Bihar | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Image)

Excise & Registration Department Govt. of Bihar

About CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022:

Excise & Registration Department Govt. of Bihar has invited applications for the recruitment of 76 Prohibition Constable Posts in August 2022 – September 2022. Now, Bihar Police Recruitment Board are going to organize the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam on 16 October 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 16 October 2022

Admit Card Available – 30 September 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022

No of vacancy – 76 Posts

STATUS OF RESULT:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result 2022:

It is hereby informed that Bihar Police has released the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Date 2022. Candidates may also download their Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 from the official page. For getting more information regarding Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022, candidates need to maintain a frequent check on their Portal.

The organization has uploaded the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination will be available to download very soon. Applied candidates will able to check and download their Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal csbc.bih.nic.in

Details of CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022:

Before proceeding for the exam, you must be aware of the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable syllabus, Bihar Police Prohibition Constable exam pattern & Bihar Police Prohibition Constable practice paper. So, here we have provided the exam date / admit card download link as well as the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Syllabus & Bihar Police Prohibition Constable practice paper link in the below section through which candidate will able to boost their examination preparation.

All the candidates are advised to maintain the decorum of Examination Hall & be on time as their will be pre examination formalities over there. SarkariExam.com wishes all the very best to all candidates, Study well and practice as much as possible.

Candidates can download their Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 from the official website.

Instructions for Downloading the CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 :

1. In order to download their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the CSBC Bihar Police csbc.bih.nic.in