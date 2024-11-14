 Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 Out, Here's How To Check
Shortlisted candidates will advance to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The recruitment aimed to fill 21,391 Constable positions across various Bihar Police divisions. PET details will be announced soon.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment (CSBC) has announced the results for the Bihar Police Constable exam on its official website. Candidates who participated in the test can visit the site to view their results. Those shortlisted will move on to the next stage, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The written examination was conducted to fill 21,391 Constable positions across various divisions of the Bihar Police, including District Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other units within the Constable Cadre.

The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 took place on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28. The results have been released, detailing the category-wise shortlisted candidates for different vacancies.

The breakdown is as follows: Non-Reserved Category (UR) has 42,780 vacancies, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has 10,700, Scheduled Caste (SC) has 17,000, Scheduled Tribe (ST) has 1,140, Extremely Backward Class (EBC) has 19,210, Backward Class (BC) has 12,850 (including 56 transgender candidates), and Backward Class Women (BCW) has 3,275 vacancies. In total, 106,955 candidates have been shortlisted.

How to Check

To download the Bihar Police Constable result 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official CSBC website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the notification or direct link to the "Constable Recruitment Result 2024."

Click on the result link.

Enter your application number, roll number, or date of birth as prompted.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link provided to access the Bihar Police Constable result.

What next steps?

Candidates who pass the written examination will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The CSBC will announce a separate schedule for the PET soon, which will be conducted according to specific guidelines.

Candidates must follow the prescribed instructions, and details regarding the date, time, and venue will be available on the CSBC website. PET admit cards will also be downloadable from the site. It is crucial for candidates to attend the PET on the designated date and time, as failing to do so will lead to disqualification.

