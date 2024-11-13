 Bihar: Over 100 Students Barred From Intermediate Exam In Siwan For Wearing Jeans & Carrying Mobile Phones
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

Patna: Over 100 students were not allowed to sit for their intermediate examination due to a controversial order from their college principal in Bihar’s Siwan district on Tuesday.

The students, who arrived wearing jeans and carrying mobile phones, were reportedly barred from taking the exam as per the principal's directive.

The students protested at the college’s main gate, voicing their concerns and anger over being excluded from the crucial examination. This "sent-up" exam is typically a prerequisite for students to qualify for final exams, meaning their academic future could be directly affected by missing it.

The situation eventually de-escalated when police and college officials intervened, speaking with the students to restore order.

Incident Raises Concerns About College's Policies

However, the incident has raised concerns about the college's policies and the implications of enforcing such rules abruptly, especially when students’ academic futures are at stake.

Students who were initially barred from the intermediate sent-up examination at SS High School cum Inter College in Bhagwanpur Haat, Siwan, will now be able to take the exam on November 20.

Appeal Made By Principal Lalbabu Kumar To Parents

Principal Lalbabu Kumar has extended an appeal to parents, asking them to work with the college administration to uphold student discipline and support their future success.

Principal Kumar clarified that the exclusion from the exam was based on two main factors - attendance and adherence to college rules.

“Students with attendance below 75 per cent were deemed ineligible to sit for the exam, alongside those who wore jeans or brought mobile phones, as these items are prohibited on campus,” Kumar said.

The administration has reinforced that electronic devices and jeans are banned within the college premises to maintain a disciplined environment.

To accommodate affected students, the college has announced a re-exam date and issued a notice to ensure clarity on the matter.

