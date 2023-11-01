Bihar NEET UG 2023: Registration Opens For Stray Round Applications

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational image

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially opened the registration window for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round, commencing today, November 1. The BCECEB invites aspiring students to participate and secure their seats in MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc., and AH programs at both public and private medical institutions in the state.

Here are the essential details for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round:

Application Submission: Candidates can apply through the BCECEB's official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Choice Filling: The seat allotment and choice filling process also commence on November 1. After downloading their rank card, candidates must complete the choice-filling process for online counseling.

Preliminary Seat Assignment: The preliminary seat assignment order will be released on November 5.

Allotment Letter: From November 5 to November 7, candidates can download the allotment letter.

Document Verification and Admissions: Document verification and admissions at assigned institutions will take place on November 6 and November 7.

Registration Fees: Candidates in the unreserved category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1200, while candidates in the reserved category must submit an application fee of Rs 600.

Here's how to apply for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round:

Visit the BCECEB’s official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Select the registration link for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancies round.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Complete the application and make your choices.

Pay the registration fee and press the submit button.

Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

The Bihar NEET UG rank card, available on the official website. The UGMAC merit list is compiled using the information provided during registration and NEET results, and includes crucial details like the eligible applicants’ UGMAC ID, their categories, the day and time of seat allocation, and their NEET test results.

