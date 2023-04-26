 Bihar: Narrow escape for 25 students after bus caught fire in Samastipur
The incident took place as students were returning home after their school ended at 10.45 am. When the bus belonging to a private school reached the Ballochak fuel station in Dalshing Sarai block, smoke came out from the rear side.

article-image
Narrow escape for 25 students | ANI (representational Pic)

Samastipur: A total of 25 school students had a narrow escape after their bus caught fire in Bihar's Samastipur district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place as students were returning home after their school ended at 10.45 am. When the bus belonging to a private school reached the Ballochak fuel station in Dalshing Sarai block, smoke came out from the rear side.

The driver of the bus immediately stopped the bus on the road and de-boarded the students immediately. Minutes after the students got off, flames erupted and the vehicle was soon engulfed in a ball of fire. 

"The students were saved due to the alertness of the driver. He stopped the bus at the right time and deboarded the students. We tried to douse the flame but failed as the intensity high. The local fire brigade and police were informer about the incident," said an eyewitness.

