 Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark

Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark

"A total of 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till September 21, 2024, in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga River," said the notification issued by District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Patna: Seventy-six schools in the rural areas of Patna district were closed for three days as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, according to a notification.

The decision was taken for the safety of students and teachers, it said.

Read Also
Bihar Schools To Remain Closed Till September 21; Check The Official Notice, List Of Areas Inside
article-image

Notification

"Total 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till September 21, 2024, in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga river," said the notification issued by District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, A teacher of a government school fell into the Ganga near Patna last month and got swept away by the strong currents.

FPJ Shorts
SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here
SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here
Bihar: Derailment Of 4 Mechanical Rake Wagons In Narayanpur Disrupts Train Operations
Bihar: Derailment Of 4 Mechanical Rake Wagons In Narayanpur Disrupts Train Operations
J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface
J&K: Security Measures Tightened Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Srinagar; Visuals Surface
'Uniting India & Pakistan': Pak Actress Ukasha Gul Ashraf Mimics Kangana Ranaut & Desi Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
'Uniting India & Pakistan': Pak Actress Ukasha Gul Ashraf Mimics Kangana Ranaut & Desi Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Digha Ghat, according to a statement issued by the district administration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here

SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here

CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule

CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects,...

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects,...

Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark

Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark

RPSC RAS 2024: Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Registration Begins Today For 733 Positions

RPSC RAS 2024: Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Registration Begins Today For 733 Positions