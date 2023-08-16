 Bihar Education Department To Transfer Officials Stationed In Patna For Over 3 Years
The idea is to make every official efficient for their respective works. KK Pathak, after taking over the charge of additional chief secretary of the education department is in action mode and taking tough decisions for teaching and non-teaching staff of the department.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Patna: The Bihar education department has decided to transfer those non-teaching employees who have completed 3 years or more at one place.

Separate letters in this regard were issued by additional chief secretary KK Pathak to managing directors of Bihar Educational Project Council (BEPC) and Bihar State Educational Development Corporation (BSEDC), directing them to transfer officials and employees working here in state headquarters to districts if they have completed 3 years or more.

Even those students, who would not have 50 per cent attendance in schools, will be not allowed in the examinations, as per the the direction. 

article-image

