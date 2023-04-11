Bihar: CTET, BTET candidates protest after state releases new teacher recruitment guidelines

Representational image |

Patna: A day after new guidelines were issued for the recruitment of teachers in Bihar, the CTET and BTET pass candidates protested before the RJD office in Patna on Tuesday.

The agitating teachers claimed that the Nitish-Tejashwi government had cheated them. They claimed that they have already come on the merit list after passing the CTET and BTET examinations. Now, the state government under fresh guidelines, will conduct another examination through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the successful candidates will be eligible for the job of a teacher.

"We were waiting for the last 4 years and worked hard to pass the examination organized by the Central Teacher Eligibility Test and State Teacher Eligibility Test. If these tests have no meaning then why did they take such tests for years? We came into the merit list. Suppose, I do not pass the examination of BPSC, then my future will be finished," said Ashok Kumar, an agitating job aspirant.

"Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Chandrashekher badly mocked us. Nitish Kumar is aiming to become the prime minister of the country and Tejashwi Yadav is aiming for the chief minister's post. We will teach them a lesson. They have brought the vacancy of teachers to gain political mileage in the Lok Sabha, the CTET and STET passed students will start a campaign against them," said another agitating student Raj Kishore Yadav.