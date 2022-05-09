Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises action against BPSC paper leak

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on Monday, said that he has asked the police to investigate the BPSC paper leak case and promised action against the person who leaked it.

“When the paper leak was reported, it was cancelled taking immediate action. It is now being investigated from where the paper leaked? I have asked the police to expedite the investigation. Action will be taken against the person who leaked the paper,” said CM Nitish Kumar on the BPSC paper leak case in Patna.

The police on Monday formed a 12-member team to investigate the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak case.

The team will be headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). The primary objective of the team is to reach out to the originating place where the paper was leaked.

The investigating team first reached the BPSC office in Patna and quizzed some of the officials. The team has not registered any FIR in this matter so far.

The BPSC preliminary examination was held on Sunday and the students of Arrah town complained about the paper leak. The candidates claimed that the paper was available 15 minutes before the start of the examination.

Sources said the question papers were given to some students 15 minutes before the examination., who were sitting in separate rooms in Veer Kunwar Singh university. Following that other students protested against it.

The investigating team is currently trying to find where the question paper was leaked which later went viral on whatsApp groups. The BPSC preliminary examination has 150 questions to solve in 120 minutes. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:49 PM IST