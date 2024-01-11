Bihar: Class 3 Student Dies Due To Not Wearing Warm Clothes In Extreme Cold | Representational Image

A 10-year-old student in the East Champaran district of Bihar passed away on Wednesday as a result of the ongoing cold wave conditions that have affected the whole state, as per ANI report.

Manish Kumar, a sixth-grader at Adarsh Government Middle School in Chakia, passed out during prayer in this particular occurrence. He was admitted to a nearby sub-divisional hospital by the teachers.

Kumar, the ten-year-old son of Rajesh Ram, lived in Jiraat, Chakia, near the sugar mill. He went to school on Wednesday, just like any other day. In the middle of the prayer, he passed out. His family was notified when he was admitted for treatment to the subdivisional hospital. He had passed away by the time the family arrived at the hospital.

"The child had come to school without wearing warm clothes and without eating, due to which he had fainted during prayer," told the district education officer to ANI.

The deceased's older brother, Chandan Kumar, told ANI, "Manish left for school this morning. A student and the school instructor arrived shortly after. They informed me that he had been admitted to the hospital due to illness. No one was found upon arriving at the hospital, and the doctor informed me that he had died."

Police investigation

The police arrived at the scene and began gathering evidence after learning about the occurrence. After seizing the body, the police submitted it for a post-mortem examination.

Chief of the Chakia Police Station told ANI that after learning about the incident, he went to the hospital with the police and found the dead body. "A post-mortem examination of the student's body was requested. The family of the departed student has not yet submitted an application," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, the district education officer, countered, saying that the child had been abused by family members. He didn't wear warm clothes or eat before going to school as a result. The post-mortem report will shed more light on the incident's actual circumstances, he said.

Following the unfortunate event, Sanjay Kumar, the district education officer, gathered data from BEO and BRP. In the event of a cold wave, headmasters at every school in the district were directed to hold teacher awareness seminars in the classroom.

