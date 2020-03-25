Bihar Class 12 result 2020 declared, check at biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Class 12 result 2020 on Tuesday. Students who appeared for the exam can download the result from the BSEB official website, biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB has released results for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses According to reports, overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent. In commerce 93.26 per cent students passed while in science 77.39 per cent passed. On the other hand, in Arts the percentage was 81.44.

Steps to check the Bihar 12th results 2020

Step 1: Visit the Bihar board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bihar 12th Board Result 2020 Link

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page

Step 4: Input the details required on the page

Step 5: Verify and submit the details

Step 6: Your Result will be displayed on the screen