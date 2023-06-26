Bihar Class 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Last Date Today

Bihar Class 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction | PTI (Representative Photo)

The last date for the correction of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) dummy registration card 2024 correction for the matric or class 10 exam is today, June 26. The school heads can log into the website to make the required corrections at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Students are allowed to make changes in their name, rectify any error in spelling in the name of their mother or father, can change their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, and subjects chosen for the matric exam, etc.

Those responsible need to log in using their roll number to be able to edit the required changes in the card.

BSEB closed the window for corrections for Inter or class 12th dummy registration card 2024 on June 23.

Steps to edit BSEB 10th dummy registration card 2024:

Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link ‘BSEB Intermediate (Class 10) dummy registration card 2024’

Enter the school code, father’s name and date of birth in the given space.

Now, click on the correction link and make the required changes.

Review the changes, save and click on submit button.