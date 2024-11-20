Bihar CHO Recruitment: Registration Closes Tomorrow For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts; Apply NOW At shs.bihar.gov.in

Bihar CHO Recruitment |

On Thursday, November 21, the State Health Society (SHS) Bihar will close the application window for the 4,500 CHO positions it is hiring for. Interested candidates may apply at shs.bihar.gov.in for the contractual positions of Community Health Officer. The deadline for applications is 6 p.m.

Application fees:

Male Applicants (Unreserved, EWS, EBC, BC categories): ₹500

Female Applicants (All categories): ₹250

SC/ST (Bihar Domicile): ₹250

PwBD Applicants: ₹250

Applicants must pay the application fee online at the time of submitting the application.

Salary details:

Total Monthly Compensation: ₹40,000

Fixed Monthly Salary: ₹32,000

Performance-Based Salary: ₹8,000

Roles and responsibilities:

In charge of primary care provider teams at health sub-centers and health & wellness centres.

Teams include ASHA workers, female and male healthcare professionals, and other healthcare staff.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Criteria (as of October 1, 2024):

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age Limits:

Unreserved (Male): 42 years

Unreserved (Female): 45 years

EBC (Male and Female): 45 years

SC/ST (Bihar Domicile, Male and Female): 47 years

Who is not eligible to apply:

Previous Employment: Candidates who have worked with the State Health Society, Bihar, as Community Health Workers.

Current Employment: Candidates currently employed with the National Health Mission in Bihar as Community Health Officers (CHOs).

According to SHS, a candidate's candidature will be immediately rejected, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them if it is discovered that they have already joined as CHO and have resigned, departed, been discharged, or been terminated, or that they are still employed as CHO.