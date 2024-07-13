Bihar Central Selection Board Of Constables 2024: New Dates Announced, Check Here! | IStock images

The updated dates for the 2023 Bihar Police Constable Exam have been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables. Applicants who wish to take the exam can review the dates on the official notice found at csbc.bih.nic.in, the CSBC's official website.

Prior to its cancellation, the exam was supposed to be held on October 1, 7, and 15, 2023. Regarding the cancellation, CBSE stated that both of the shifts held on October 1 were cancelled since a significant number of candidates were discovered to be cheating. Exams that were supposed to take place on October 7 and October 15 have also been rescheduled till later. From different districts in Bihar, at least one hundred members of solver gangs and impostors were apprehended.

Rescheduled Dates

The written exam is scheduled for August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2024, per the official notice. From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., a single shift will conduct the examination. Every candidate who is going to take the exam must arrive at the testing location by 9.30 am every day. The exam will be held in 38 regions throughout the state in order to fill 21391 positions within the company.

On July 15, 2024, the admission card for the position will be released. The official website will include the link to download the hall pass. It is recommended that candidates prepare their login credentials (registration ID and mobile number), since they will be needed to download the material.