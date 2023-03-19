 Bihar BSEB result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 through SMS; click here to know
Bihar BSEB result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 through SMS; click here to know

Students can also check their result through SMS. Steps to check BSEB class 12th Result 2023 through SMS are given below.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Bihar class 12 2023 results via SMs | Representational

BSEB officials had earlier assured that the Bihar Board results 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be announced before any education board in the country.

Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. As per various reports the evaluation of answers sheets was carried out from March 1 to March 14, 2023.

Students can check their board results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students can also check their result through SMS.

Steps to check BSEB class 12th Result 2023 through SMS

On your Phone go to SMS/messaging App.
Type a message in this format: BIHAR12ROLL-NUMBER.
Enter your Roll no.
Send the message to 56263.
Wait for the message to be delivered successfully.
Receive your Bihar Board 12th class result directly on your mobile phone through an SMS.

