Bihar: BSEB Conducts Interviews Of JEE, NEET Coaching Entrance Exam

BSEB Conducts Interviews Of JEE, NEET Coaching Entrance Exam | PTI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today conducted the interview-cum-counselling for selecting students for the free coaching programme of Bihar government for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The written exam for the coaching was conducted by the board on September 17.

The list of the shortlisted candidates for the interview-cum-counselling process is available on the board’s website, biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board on September 28th released a notice regarding the interview-cum-counselling round, which is a part of the enrollment process for the free coaching program for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The Bihar School Examination Board had issued a provisional answer key of the written exam on September 22

JEE and NEET coaching centres sponsored by state

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are two of India's most competitive exams. These examinations serve as the pathway to securing admission into some of the most prestigious and numerous other affiliated engineering and medical colleges in the country.

Every year, lakhs of students apply for them. In 2023, over 18 lakh students took the NEET UG, while over 9 lakh students took the JEE Main. A good NEET UG and JEE Main score can get you into some of India's premier universities.

Some states provide free coaching to all students, while others only provide engineering and medical entrance test tutoring to students from specified groups, such as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.