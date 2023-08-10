Bihar: BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 To Be OUT Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 | Image Credit: Wikipedia

BPSC Teacher admit card 2023 will be Out today, August 10. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the hall tickets for candidates who registered themselves for the written examination through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The admit card will be available on the website from August 10 to August 20, 2023, on the official website.

Exam Date and Time:

The BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination will be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination centre details will be available from August 21, 2023 onwards.

BPSC started the registration process on June 15 and the last date to register was July 12, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up to 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation.

Read Also BPSC Releases Bihar Judicial Services Prelims Answer key 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for the written examination can download the Admit Card for BPSC teacher through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Steps to download admit card for Bihar BPSC teacher:

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar BPSC teacher admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read Also BSEB To Begin Registration For Bihar STET 2023 From Today At bsebstet.com

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)