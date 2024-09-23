Bihar BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Block Horticulture Officer Exam; How To Raise Objections?

Bihar BPSC |

Bihar BPSC: The provisional answer key for the Block Horticulture Officer competitive exam has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view and access the solution key on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The test was conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 318 vacant positions at the BPSC.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

The candidates have also been given an opportunity to raise objections/challenges toward the answer key. The last date to do so is September 27, 2024.

The final answer key will be made available on the official website following the experts' evaluation of any challenges submitted by the candidates. The outcomes will thereafter also be released to the public. To view their results, candidates must input their login information, including their registration and roll numbers.

How Can I Verify My Results?



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.



Step 3: To access your result, enter the necessary login information.



Step 4: The screen will now display your result.



Step 5: Examine the specifics



Step 6: Download and save for later use.

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. Additionally, it is advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.



In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.