 Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024: Over 1900 Available Vacancies; Registration To Begin From September 28
Candidates must have passed their graduation exam or an equivalent test from an approved university before applying for the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
The BPSC 70th CCE Exam 2024 has more openings, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission. The deadline for registering is October 18, 2024, with the process starting on September 28. The official notification is available for candidates to view at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC website. Originally, there were 1929 openings that needed to be filled; later, that number rose to 1957.

How to apply?

-Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of BPSC.
-On the main website, click the registration link for the BPSC 70th CCE 2024.
-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
-After that, complete the application.
-Complete the application fee payment.
-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age for applicants is 20 to 22 years. The maximum age limit for General category candidates is 37 years; for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, it is 40; and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it is 42 years.

Application fees

Each examination has a biometric charge of ₹200/-. The exam costs ₹600 for general candidates, ₹150 for those from Bihar's SC/ST, ₹150 for all female permanent residents, and ₹150 for candidates with disabilities.

Available vacancies:

-Sub-Divisional Officer / Senior Deputy Collector (Bihar Administrative Service): 200 posts

-Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bihar Police Service): 136 posts

-Assistant Commissioner of State Tax (Bihar Finance Service): 168 posts

-Vacancy of posts of various departments: 174 posts

-Rural Development Officer (Bihar Rural Development Service Cadre): 393 posts

-Revenue Officer (Bihar Revenue Service): 287 posts

-Supply Inspector (Bihar Supply Service): 233 posts

-Block Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department): 125 posts

-Vacancy for the posts of various departments: 213 posts

-Block Minority Welfare Officer, Minority Welfare Department: 28 posts

