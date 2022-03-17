Bihar: Boys outshine girls in Class 12 board exams

On Wednesday, the Bihar Intermediate Education Council (BIEC) announced the results of Class 12 in arts, science and commerce streams. In all the three streams, boys have performed better than girls.





Ankit Kumar, the son of a vegetable vendor, came first in commerce stream by securing a total of 473 marks out of 500. Ankit is a student of BD College in Patna.





"I put in the hard work for the past two years. Apart from studying, I also sit in the shop to help my father. I want to clear the civil services exam," Ankit said.





Sangam Raj, a native of Katgharwa area in Gopalganj, obtained the highest rank in arts stream, securing 482 marks out of 500. He is a student of VM Inter College in Gopalganj. Sangam's father Janardan Shah is an e-rickshaw driver.





In science stream, two students -- Saurabh Kumar of Nawada and Arjun Kumar of Aurangabad -- jointly obtained the top rank, securing 472 marks out of 500.





Earlier, Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary announced the results in Patna.





"A total of 13,25,789 students had appeared for the examinations, of which 10,62,557 students cleared the exams at a pass percentage of 80.15 per cent," Chaudhary said.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:26 PM IST