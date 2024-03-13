Bihar Board To Release Intermediate Exam Results By March-End; Check Result At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Representative pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of the Intermediate (Class 12) board exam in 2024 by the conclusion of March. To view their scorecards, students can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to media reports, it is anticipated that the Bihar Board 12th result will be announced before the festival of Holi, approximately on March 25th. The answer key has already been released by BSEB.

To access their BSEB Intermediate outcome, students need to enter their roll codes and roll numbers on the login screen. The Bihar Board Class 12 examinations for the year 2024, which included Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, took place from February 1 to February 12.

Steps to Download BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2024:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘BSEB Inter Result 2024’ link.

A new window will open. Enter your roll number and roll code, then click submit.

The Bihar Class 12 result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the scorecard.

The exams took place at 1,523 centers throughout the state. In total, 1,304,325 candidates participated in the exam this year, with 677,921 being male and 621,431 being female.