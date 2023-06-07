 Bihar Board Releases Class 12th Dummy Registration Card For 2024
The heads of educational institutes would be able to download the dummy admission card using their user ID and password on the school login window at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card | PTI (Representative Image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the Class 12 dummy registration card for the academic year 2024. Students who registered themselves to participate in the higher secondary examination next year in the science, arts, or commerce stream will be receiving their dummy registration card. Candidates should keep in mind that these dummy registration cards are only accessible for download till June 16, as per the BSEB.

Following this, they are required to distribute it to the registered students. The educational establishments' administrators will also amend any spelling errors in the students' or their parents' names or photos, cast religion, nationality, date of birth, gender, subject, and others

Steps to Download BSEB CLASS 12 DUMMY REGISTRATION CARD 2024:

  • Go to the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

  • Click on the section that says – ‘Student Registration Card’ available on the homepage.

  • Then click on the link that reads – ‘Bihar Intermediate Dummy Registration card 2024’.

  • Enter all the required details and click on login.

  • The Bihar Board Class 12 Dummy Registration card 2024 will display on the screen.

