Bihar Board Extends Class 12 Exam Registration Deadline To January 13, 2025 | Representative pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced an extension of the online registration deadline for the Class 12 or Intermediate Annual Examination 2025. Originally scheduled to end on December 30, the registration process will now conclude on January 13. This extension provides an opportunity for current Class 11 students to apply for the exams.

To complete the application, candidates need a passport-sized photograph (35mm X 30mm) and a photograph of their signatures on a blank piece of paper (3.5 cm X 1 cm). Additionally, students are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,430 to be eligible for the BSEB Intermediate Examinations in 2024.

The Bihar Board made the announcement through its official communication channel on X (formerly Twitter). The post emphasized the necessary information for filling the listing/permission application and depositing fees for regular and independent category students enrolled in Intermediate (11th class) in recognized educational institutions in the session 2023-25.

Applicants are advised to download the application form from the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, fill in the required details, and submit it to the school heads. The process involves logging in with a username and password, completing the candidate's details, and submitting the application form. After submission, candidates can check and download the confirmation page.

It is important to note that the institutions must collect the filled forms from the students. The information on the forms will undergo verification against the school's records by the educational institution's head. Following this verification, the registration forms can be submitted to the board.