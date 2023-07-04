Bihar Board Extends Class 11 Admission 2023 Enrollment Date Till July 10

Bihar Board Extends Class 11 Admission | Representational image

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 11th Admission 2023 enrollment date. The last date for enrollment of students in Class 11 as per the first list will be done till July 10, 2023. Students can check the official notice on the official site of OFSS at ofssbihar.in.

Earlier, the last date for enrollment was till July 4, 2023 which has been extended. The students selected in the first selection list can get enrolled in their allotted educational institutes by the date mentioned above.

As per the notice shared by BSEB on their official Twitter handle, those candidates who are selected in the first list and do not take enrollment, their names will be removed from the OFSS portal.

The Board has asked the Principal or Enrollment officer of the educational institutes to update the list of all the students enrolled on the basis if the first selected list till July 11, 2023. The remaining seats will be allotted to the students in the second selection list.

Also, students who have to got into any school or college can fill new option or change the previous option on the official website of OFSS till July 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OFSS.

