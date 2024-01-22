Bihar Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Admit Cards Released

File photo

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 12 intermediate examinations scheduled for February 1 to 12, 2024. The admit cards are now available on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students registered for the Bihar Board Exam 2024 can obtain their admit cards from their respective schools.

Exam Schedule:

The Bihar intermediate exams are scheduled to take place from February 1 to 12, 2024.

Two shifts have been designated for the exams. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift is set from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

The result is expected to be announced in March/April, with compartment exams slated for April or May and their results in May-June.

How to Obtain the Admit Card:

School Collection:

Schools can log in with their school details on the official website to access all students' BSEB Class 12 admit cards. Subsequently, they are required to sign and stamp the cards before distribution to students.

Verification:

Upon receiving the Bihar Board Class 12 admit card from the school, students are advised to meticulously verify that all the provided information is accurate.

Read Also Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Releases STET Results 2023

Steps to Download BSEB Class 12 Admit Card:

Visit the official Bihar Board website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, find and click on the 'Direct Link' tab.

Enter your login ID and password as provided on the portal.

The BSEB Class 12 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

For any further assistance or clarifications, students are advised to refer to the official Bihar Board website.