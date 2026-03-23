Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 89.19%

BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Matric result today, March 23, 2026. Students can check their 12th result 2026 Bihar Board online through the official website results.biharboardonline.com. To download the Bihar Board 12th result 2026, they need to use their roll code and roll number.

The Bihar Board Class 12 result recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.23%. This year, 26 students secured top ranks, out of which 19 are girls, reflecting strong performance by female candidates.